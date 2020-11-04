Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped in a pretty white midi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has all eyes set on her as she is expecting her second child soon and just like during her first pregnancy she created a stir with her sartorial choices, her second pregnancy looks no different. She has been turning heads with her looks one after the other and today too we snapped the diva as she was all smiles when she got off from her ride to enter her residence.

Kareena looked lovely in a spotless all-white midi and she sported a minimal make-up look. The actress waved at the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her as she made her way in. We loved this casual yet elegant maternity look of the actress, what about you?