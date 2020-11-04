Photos: Anil Kapoor looks dapper as he celebrates Karwa Chauth

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosts a big get together for Karwa Chauth every year. Lots of B-town ladies celebrate the day of love decked up in their best ethnic attires and today was no different. We snapped several people coming in for the Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s residence. The names include Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhavna Panday, Natasha Dalal and more. We also snapped Neelam Kothari at the celebration later.

However, just a couple of minutes back after the get together ended, Anil Kapoor came out of his residence to pose for pictures on the request of the paparazzi waiting there. Looking sharp in a Nehru jacket paired with a crisp set of kurta pajama, Anil made sure all the eyes were glued to him. Check out the latest pictures below…