Pelicans openly shopping Holiday ahead of NBA Draft?

The New Orleans Pelicans may be looking to add some picks ahead of this month’s draft. New Orleans currently owns the 13th overall pick in the draft, and four picks overall, but the possibility of adding another pick seems to be enticing to the organization.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pelicans are openly shopping Jrue Holiday. Several teams reportedly are interested, including the Denver Nuggets, who inquired about Holiday’s availability in recent weeks.
The two-time All-Defensive team selection had a solid 2019-20 campaign for the Pelicans, averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from deep in 61 starts.
Holiday is set to earn $25.4 million during the upcoming season and will then have the opportunity to exercise a $26.3 million player option in 2021-22 or test the market.
Behind Holiday, the Pelicans have JJ Redick, E’Twaun Moore, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Frank Jackson.
