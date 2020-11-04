Pelicans openly shopping Holiday ahead of NBA Draft?

The New Orleans Pelicans may be looking to add some picks ahead of this month’s draft. New Orleans currently owns the 13th overall pick in the draft, and four picks overall, but the possibility of adding another pick seems to be enticing to the organization.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pelicans are openly shopping Jrue Holiday. Several teams reportedly are interested, including the Denver Nuggets, who inquired about Holiday’s availability in recent weeks.