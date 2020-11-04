Orbimed Advisors established new holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat By .com

© . Orbimed Advisors established new holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat
On the 25th of September, Orbimed Advisors purchased 1.2 million Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat (PRLD) shares for $23 million at an average price of $19.00 per share.
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat are up 57.52% since the transaction.
Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat established a new holding of about 917 thousand shares with the purchase.
