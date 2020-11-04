OnePlus opens its largest global ‘Experience’ store in Hyderabad, India

OnePlus today launched its largest Experience store globally in Hyderabad, India in a first of its kind community-led launch on Twitter. The 16,000-square-foot store is located at Himayat Nagar and is called OnePlus Nizam Palace.
To set it apart from other stores, OnePlus Nizam Palace has a unique design that aligns with the company’s philosophy of “burdenless design.” The store has an outer aluminium façade with a red brick wall beneath, representing the brand’s loyal and rooted community. Inside, the store has interactive desks for product categories, horizontal LED walls that showcase the latest #ShotOnOnePlus content by the community, as well as a large customer service center.
Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement:
OnePlus remains committed to achieving long-term growth in India. We chose Hyderabad to open our first R,amp;D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings. And it brings us even closer to our community members.
OnePlus says the store adheres with all government safety protocol regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. These include sanitization of the store premises, social distancing, mandatory use of masks, and frequent temperature checks.
OnePlus, which currently has over 5,000 offline stores in India, will be investing ₹100 crores ($13.36 million) to expand its retail footprint in the country. It also plans to expand its service center network in the country to over 100 cities across the country in the next year.