On-chain metrics indicate Bitcoin miners’ influence on the price is diminishing By Cointelegraph

On-chain metrics indicate Bitcoin miners’ influence on the price is diminishing
A new report by on-chain analytics provider CoinMetrics suggests that miners’ considerable influence on the network is slowly diminishing.
The research analyzed miner and pool addresses and spending in order to determine whether their influence over the network as a whole had changed over time. As miners receive newly issued Bitcoin rather than buy it, they are natural net sellers of the asset.
