Oil Stockpiles Fell Nearly 8 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

.com — Oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week, according to the latest government data.

fell 7.99 million barrels against expectations for a build of 890,000 barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Three of the previous five weeks have shown a draw-down in inventory.

On Tuesday, own estimate showed an unexpectedly large draw of 8 million barrels, confirming the government data for the week.

stored at , Oklahoma, rose 936,000 barrels, against expectations for a build of 2.4 million barrels. increased 1.5 million barrels against estimates for a draw of 871,000 barrels.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR