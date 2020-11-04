NSW Blues jersey panned in Game 1, social media reaction

Fans watching Game 1 of the 2020 State of Origin series were not impressed with the NSW Blues jersey.

The Blues’ jersey design was compared to NSW’s 1997 edition, but it seems many rugby league pundits did not appreciate the throwback.

Several punters took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the Blues’ kit, with the harsh feedback led by legendary NSW fullback Garry Jack.

The Canterbury-brand alternate Blues jersey was designed with a silicon NSW crest on the chest as a “fitting tribute to the 40th year since the start of State of Origin”.

Queensland also channelled some nostalgia with their jersey design, but their classic Maroons strip was much more positively received by fans.