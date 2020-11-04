NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler on Boyd Cordner concussion scare in Game One

NSW coach Brad Fittler had a curt reaction to questions from media after Boyd Cordner was allowed to return to the field in the Blues’ Origin opening loss after the skipper suffered yet another head knock.

Cordner has a concerning history of concussions, especially this season, and during the first half against Queensland the Roosters star was left stumbling after making a seemingly innocuous tackle.

He had to be assisted off the field by trainers, and underwent a HIA from medical staff back in the locker room. Despite looking unsteady on his feet as he left the field Cordner passed his HIA and returned to the game.

Boyd Cordner of the Blues is assisted by a trainer after a head knock (Getty)

When Fittler was asked by reporters about Cordner’s head knock in his post-match press conference he was unwilling to give an expansive answer.

“There’s protocols and we’ll stick to the protocols,” he said.

Fittler was probed again about what he was thinking when he saw Cordner wobbly on his feet and made the decision to put the Blues captain back out on the field.

“Mate, I’m the coach,” he said.

“There’s protocols, and we’ll follow the protocols.”

Cordner was able to recount to media the moments after he suffered the head knock and said he trusted in medical staff to give him the right care following the incident.

“I got a head knock, came in, spent some time with the doctor to do the HIA and passed that. I was fit to go back on and played, so I went back out and played,” he said.

“It’s not ideal to keep getting head knocks, like, I understand that. But I’ve got the best people around me. I’ve sought the best advice during the year, and I’ll keep doing that.

Cordner groggy after making tackle

“I’ll work closely with the medical staff through the week.

“I’ve got some tests and whatnot to pass through the week, so I suppose we’ll go from there.”

During Nine’s broadcast of the game Andrew Johns expressed doubt over whether Cordner would be able to play in the rest of the Origin series.

“There wasn’t too much in that [tackle]. We all wish him well, but you get the feeling that might be his night and [the end of] his series,” Johns said.