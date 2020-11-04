NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, The Mole

Queensland stunned the raging favourites for a classic ambush victory, 18-14, over the Blues.
Here’s who starred and who flopped for both sides:
NSW BLUES
1. James Tedesco
Ran for over 200 metres and had a try assist in a polished performance.
Rating: 8
2. Daniel Tupou
Made plenty of ground but made a dreadful error to allow Munster to score a crucial try.
Rating: 6
3. Clinton Gutherson
Did well to create both Addo-Carr’s tries but struggled at times in the defensive line against Kurt Capewell.
Rating: 6
4. Jack Wighton
Out of position in the centres, had trouble containing his opposite, Maroons speedster Dane Gagai.
Rating: 5
5. Josh Addo-Carr
Switched to the right wing, he handled the role well, making some big plays in defence and scoring two tries.
Rating: 7
6. Luke Keary
Didn’t make the most of his long-awaited Origin debut, having a quiet game with little time or space to work in.
Rating: 5
7. Nathan Cleary
His grand final demons came back to haunt him – lacked his usual big-game confidence.
Rating: 5
8. Daniel Saifiti
Made more ground than any Blues forward but like many of his team-mates, went quiet in the second half.
Rating: 6
9. Damien Cook
Came up with a smart solo try to open the scoring and got the Blues on the front foot with his dummy-half work.
Rating: 6
Cook scores opening try of Game 1
10. Junior Paulo
Started the game well but appeared to run out of puff as the pace intensified.
Rating: 5
11. Boyd Cordner
Copped yet another head knock and had to go off for a HIA. Did well to come back to the trenches, but made little impact.
Rating: 5
Cordner groggy after making tackle
12. Tyson Frizell
For a player noted for his running game, was largely ineffective with just 61 metres to his name.
Rating: 5
13. Jake Trbojevic
Gave his heart and soul but could do nothing to stop the Maroon tide in the second half.
Rating: 6
14. Cody Walker
Was thrown into the fray when the Maroons were well on top and couldn’t change the momentum on the night.
Rating: 5
15. Payne Haas
Looked dangerous with the ball without ever being able to break the line.
Rating: 4
16. Cameron Murray
Barely fired a shot, suffering a leg injury moments after taking the field.
Rating: 1
17. Angus Crichton
Plenty of effort when given his chance and got more game time than expected due to Murray’s injury.
Rating: 6
QUEESLAND MAROONS
1. AJ Brimson
Came up with a fine debut, handling all the pressure the Blues threw at him and scoring a great try.
Rating: 8
2. Xavier Coates
Also shone on debut, overcoming some early nerves to do plenty of good work out wide.
Rating: 7
3. Dane Gagai
An Origin specialist, created the try for Brimson that turned the tide and always dangerous.
Rating: 7
4. Kurt Capewell
A late inclusion following Brenko Lee’s injury, he made the most of his chance with some big plays.
Rating: 8
Queensland score sensational try
5. Phillip Sami
Didn’t do a lot but came through his debut without any errors and will be better for the experience.
Rating: 5
6. Cameron Munster
Came up with the play of the game, pouncing on a loose ball and running away to score.
Rating: 8
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
Solid kicking game and steered his team around the park well. Goalkicking was top notch.
Rating: 8
8. Christian Welch
Maintained his excellent form for the Storm in the final series with a busy game.
Rating: 7
9. Jake Friend
Worked hard in defence – as always – but lacked zip from dummy-half.
Rating: 6
10. Josh Papalii
A strong all-round game, running for over 100 metres and making 25 tackles.
Rating: 7
11. Felise Kaufusi
Came up with a busy game before being sin binned in the dying seconds.
Rating: 6
Munster pounces on Blues mistake
12. Coen Hess
For such a talented player, had little involvement and needs to pick it up in game two.
Rating: 4
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Another Maroons debutant to grab his chance, making over 100 metres and coming up with some big shots.
Rating: 7
14. Ben Hunt
Really brought the Maroons back into the contest when he came on with his team 10-0 down.
Rating: 7
15. Lindsay Collins
Wayne Bennett wanted impact from him when he came on – and he delivered.
Rating: 6
16. Jai Arrow
Did nothing spectacular but a high work rate will ensure he keeps his spot next week.
Rating: 6
17. Jaydn Su’A
Like Collins, added some oomph to the Maroons from the bench as they turned the tide in the second half.
Rating: 6