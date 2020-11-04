NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, The Mole

Queensland stunned the raging favourites for a classic ambush victory, 18-14, over the Blues.

Here’s who starred and who flopped for both sides:

NSW BLUES

1. James Tedesco

Ran for over 200 metres and had a try assist in a polished performance.

Rating: 8

2. Daniel Tupou

Made plenty of ground but made a dreadful error to allow Munster to score a crucial try.

Rating: 6

3. Clinton Gutherson

Did well to create both Addo-Carr’s tries but struggled at times in the defensive line against Kurt Capewell.

Rating: 6

4. Jack Wighton

Out of position in the centres, had trouble containing his opposite, Maroons speedster Dane Gagai.

Rating: 5

5. Josh Addo-Carr

Switched to the right wing, he handled the role well, making some big plays in defence and scoring two tries.

Rating: 7

6. Luke Keary

Didn’t make the most of his long-awaited Origin debut, having a quiet game with little time or space to work in.

Rating: 5

7. Nathan Cleary

His grand final demons came back to haunt him – lacked his usual big-game confidence.

Rating: 5

8. Daniel Saifiti

Made more ground than any Blues forward but like many of his team-mates, went quiet in the second half.

Rating: 6

9. Damien Cook

Came up with a smart solo try to open the scoring and got the Blues on the front foot with his dummy-half work.

Rating: 6

Cook scores opening try of Game 1

10. Junior Paulo

Started the game well but appeared to run out of puff as the pace intensified.

Rating: 5

11. Boyd Cordner

Copped yet another head knock and had to go off for a HIA. Did well to come back to the trenches, but made little impact.

Rating: 5

Cordner groggy after making tackle

12. Tyson Frizell

For a player noted for his running game, was largely ineffective with just 61 metres to his name.

Rating: 5

13. Jake Trbojevic

Gave his heart and soul but could do nothing to stop the Maroon tide in the second half.

Rating: 6

14. Cody Walker

Was thrown into the fray when the Maroons were well on top and couldn’t change the momentum on the night.

Rating: 5

15. Payne Haas

Looked dangerous with the ball without ever being able to break the line.

Rating: 4

16. Cameron Murray

Barely fired a shot, suffering a leg injury moments after taking the field.

Rating: 1

17. Angus Crichton

Plenty of effort when given his chance and got more game time than expected due to Murray’s injury.

Rating: 6

QUEESLAND MAROONS

1. AJ Brimson

Came up with a fine debut, handling all the pressure the Blues threw at him and scoring a great try.

Rating: 8

2. Xavier Coates

Also shone on debut, overcoming some early nerves to do plenty of good work out wide.

Rating: 7

3. Dane Gagai

An Origin specialist, created the try for Brimson that turned the tide and always dangerous.

Rating: 7

4. Kurt Capewell

A late inclusion following Brenko Lee’s injury, he made the most of his chance with some big plays.

Rating: 8

Queensland score sensational try

5. Phillip Sami

Didn’t do a lot but came through his debut without any errors and will be better for the experience.

Rating: 5

6. Cameron Munster

Came up with the play of the game, pouncing on a loose ball and running away to score.

Rating: 8

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

Solid kicking game and steered his team around the park well. Goalkicking was top notch.

Rating: 8

8. Christian Welch

Maintained his excellent form for the Storm in the final series with a busy game.

Rating: 7

9. Jake Friend

Worked hard in defence – as always – but lacked zip from dummy-half.

Rating: 6

10. Josh Papalii

A strong all-round game, running for over 100 metres and making 25 tackles.

Rating: 7

11. Felise Kaufusi

Came up with a busy game before being sin binned in the dying seconds.

Rating: 6

Munster pounces on Blues mistake

12. Coen Hess

For such a talented player, had little involvement and needs to pick it up in game two.

Rating: 4

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Another Maroons debutant to grab his chance, making over 100 metres and coming up with some big shots.

Rating: 7

14. Ben Hunt

Really brought the Maroons back into the contest when he came on with his team 10-0 down.

Rating: 7

15. Lindsay Collins

Wayne Bennett wanted impact from him when he came on – and he delivered.

Rating: 6

16. Jai Arrow

Did nothing spectacular but a high work rate will ensure he keeps his spot next week.

Rating: 6

17. Jaydn Su’A

Like Collins, added some oomph to the Maroons from the bench as they turned the tide in the second half.

Rating: 6

