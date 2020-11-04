Notre Dame vs. No. 1: Looking at Irish’s home history against top-ranked teams

Records: Notre Dame (1-0), Nebraska (1-0)

What happened: Eric Crouch became a household name after leading the Huskers to a thrilling victory in an early-season September contest. Crouch scored on the game’s first possession with a 62-yard run, one of three touchdowns on the day. The game went into overtime, and the Irish took the lead 24-21. Crouch, however, ended the game with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Aftermath: Notre Dame finished 9-3 under Bob Davie, capped by a 41-9 loss to Oregon State in the Fiesta Bowl. Crouch would win the Heisman Trophy the following season, and led the Huskers to the BCS championship game, where they lost to Miami. Davie was fired after going 5-6 the next season.