NFL picks, predictions against the spread for Week 9

Let’s hope our NFL game picks and predictions against the spread in Week 9 are a lot less spookier than the results of Week 8. Right before the halfway point of the 2020 season, there were a slew of shocking upsets, with blowouts and big comebacks alike by underdogs.

But as the league tends to be a week-to-week, opponent-by-opponent proposition in most cases, it’s time to shake off what just happened and focus solely on the upcoming matchups. Based on the numbers set in Las Vegas, there are more challenges tied to some tough contests to call.

Here’s diving into our latest round of pigskin prognostications with the fearless forecast for the next 14 games on the schedule:

Stats of the Week

Week 8 straight up: 7-6

Week 8 against the spread: 7-5

Season straight up: 77-40

Season against the spread: 74-43

