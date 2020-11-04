Nevada Trends On Social Media As We Await Final Presidential Election Results

Chile, as we await the #2020PresidentialElection results, folks on Twitter is each and every one of us, as we’re wondering what’s taking Nevada so long to let us know who received their 6 Electoral College votes.

While we wait on the fate of America, Donald Trump has filed three lawsuits against a few states-Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, in hopes to pause or stop vote counts all together.

According to Reuters, the lawsuit in Georgia is against the Chatham County Board of Elections, as previously reported.

“The lawsuit, brought against the Chatham County Board of Elections, asked a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to a court document released by the campaign.”

Trump also filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop ballots from being counted.

In a statement released by the campaign, they state,” We also demand to review those ballots which are opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.” Trump’s campaign staff claims they have been denied access to “numerous counting locations” to observe the process “as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

According to the Detroit News, Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager said, ”As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be.”

As we also reported, Trump campaign is reportedly suing Philadelphia to stop the vote count.

Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania’s vote count over lack of “transparency” and seeking to intervene in a Supreme Court case, CBS Philly reports.

With a record breaking voter turnout and more mail-in ballots than many anticipated, it’s clear we’ll be here for a while. So, swipe through and get a few kiki’s, Roomies.

