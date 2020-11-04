Maradona has surgery for blood clot on the brain, Football news, Argentina great

Football great Diego Maradona has successfully undergone surgery for a subdural hematoma — more commonly known as a blood clot on the brain — his personal doctor confirmed.

“This chronic subdural hematoma was successfully evacuated,” said the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, in a statement.

“Diego tolerated the surgery very well. He is awake. Everything is fine.”

Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup trophy in 1986 (Getty)

The Argentine legend was first admitted to a clinic in La Plata on Monday, and was immediately transferred to the Olivos clinic about 70 kilometres away, said Luque before the operation.

A subdural hematoma is considered “among the deadliest of all head injuries,” according to the US National Library of Medicine.

Fans display flags with the face of Diego Maradona outside of Clínica Olivos (Getty)

It is a blood clot on the brain’s surface beneath its outer covering, called the dura. It usually results from severe head injuries but can be caused by minor injuries as well and can go unnoticed for days or weeks.

However, speaking outside the La Plata clinic earlier on Tuesday, Luque described the operation as “routine surgery.”

“Diego joked, made jokes. I’m excited, I’m happy to see him like that,” he said.

Football superstar Lionel Messi sent a message of support to fellow countrymen.

“Diego, all the strength in the world,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“My family and I want to see you well again as soon as possible. A big hug from the heart!”

Others in the sports community also shared their well wishes for Maradona’s recovery.

Outside of his hospital, a large group of football fans also gathered, waving flags and holding messages of support, waiting for updates from doctors about Maradona.

Barcelona and Argentina captain Messi played under Maradona when he was head coach of the national team between 2008 and 2010, ending his spell in charge following the World Cup in South Africa.

Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal physician (Getty)

Maradona was initially admitted to hospital as a preventive measure, according to his doctor, due to a low mood. The diagnosis at that time was dehydration and anemia.

Maradona, who turned 60 on Friday, is currently the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.

