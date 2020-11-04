Man arrested for allegedly hacking toddler to death

A Limpopo man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-month-old baby who lived in his neighbourhood.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hacking the toddler to death during a quarrel with the child’s family in Thomo on Monday, according to police.

“During the fight, the suspect went back to his house and came back with a hard object and tried to assault the mother, who was carrying the baby. In the process, the suspect allegedly hacked the baby, who [was] seriously injured,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The man was arrested and faces a murder charge.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said: “Members of the community are still advised to resolve their differences amicably instead of resorting to violence to avoid these types of incidents from occurring,” said Ledwaba

The man is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

