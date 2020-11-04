Malaika Arora’s shares a glimpse of her delicious dinner

Malaika Arora is truly the ultimate Bollywood diva. The actress sports a smoking hot body and credit for that must go to her disciplined lifestyle which includes regular workouts and a healthy diet. 


With her recent Instagram story, Malaika gave us a glimpse of her recent meal. Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of her dinner which included Shashlik or Shish kebab, a dish which originated in Central Asia. Malaika also made sure to keep her meal balanced as along with the protein she also included a salad full of mixed greens. She also shared a picture of her chilli sauce which she used to get that extra punch in the dish. Take a look at the picture below. 

This pretty much seems to be the perfect meal for those looking to lose some weight but don’t want to sacrifice on taste. 

