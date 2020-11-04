Love & Hiphop Star Tahiry Posts Video Showing Her New COSMETIC SURGERY!!

Love & Hip Hop star Tahiry went to the plastic surgeon earlier this week, and got a touch up on her butt has learned.

The beautiful reality star posted video of her latest procedure on her new subscriber based Onlyfans page.

In the video, confirmed that Tahiry got her butt augmentation adjusted – through a sonic massage. It’s a common follow up procedure for women who have undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift and meant to loosen things up – in her new and enhanced posterior.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Butt augmentation is now the most common plastic surgery operation for Black and Latina women in the United States. Each year, more than 100,000 women get their butt augmented – according to a new survey.

Tahiry Jose is an urban model and video vixen. She was born in Harlem to Dominican parents, Lizy and Victor Jose. She grew up pursing performing arts in NYC public schools. She came into the public eye due to her relationship with rapper Joe Budden, who she began dating in 2005.

