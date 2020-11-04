Love & Hiphop Star Tahiry Posts Video Showing Her New COSMETIC SURGERY!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Love & Hip Hop star Tahiry went to the plastic surgeon earlier this week, and got a touch up on her butt has learned.

The beautiful reality star posted video of her latest procedure on her new subscriber based Onlyfans page.

In the video, confirmed that Tahiry got her butt augmentation adjusted – through a sonic massage. It’s a common follow up procedure for women who have undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift and meant to loosen things up – in her new and enhanced posterior.

