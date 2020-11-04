London On Da Track’s Baby Mama Claims Summer Walker Is Pregnant!!

One of producer London On Da Track’s baby mama’s has claimed that singer Summer Walker is pregnant with his baby.

Rumors were first sparked when a video of Summer chilling with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma shows appeared to show her with a few extra pounds around the belly area.

“I said what I said,” London’d baby mama wrote Eboni on Instagram Stories. “Yeah Summer pregnant by a n*gga putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

Just weeks ago, Summer publicly denied that she is pregnant.

“Y’all weirdos,” she wrote at the time. “Who demands a stranger to tell you if [they’re] pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no bitch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

Summer and London have been on and off for some time. Just over the last couple of months, the pair appear to have split and reconciled at least twice.