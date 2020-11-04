London On Da Track’s Baby Mama Claims Summer Walker Is Pregnant!!

Bradley Lamb
4

One of producer London On Da Track’s baby mama’s has claimed that singer Summer Walker is pregnant with his baby.

Rumors were first sparked when a video of Summer chilling with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma shows appeared to show her with a few extra pounds around the belly area.

“I said what I said,” London’d baby mama wrote Eboni on Instagram Stories. “Yeah Summer pregnant by a n*gga putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”  

Just weeks ago, Summer publicly denied that she is pregnant.

TREY SONGZ WANTED TO SIGN SUMMER WALKER

