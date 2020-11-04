Logan Ryan: Giants’ trainer helped save my wife’s life

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan shared an incredible story Wednesday about how a team trainer helped save his wife’s life.

According to Ryan, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, Ryan’s wife Ashley was in Florida and experiencing stomach problems on Monday after the Giants lost to Tampa Bay. Giants trainer Justin Maher urged her to go to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

Ashley Ryan’s condition required emergency surgery, and she is recovering. The Giants told Ryan he could fly to Florida at any time if he needed to.

This is a remarkable story, and Maher deserves well-earned thanks. His medical advice could have saved Ashley Ryan’s life. Logan Ryan will probably feel very relieved he signed with the Giants, especially when he was frequently linked to other teams during free agency last offseason.