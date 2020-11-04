Lions place Stafford on reserve/COVID-19 list

It’s the second time the 32-year-old has been placed on the list this year. Stafford quickly returned to the active roster in early August after it was deemed that he was the victim of a “false positive” coronavirus test result.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford was in close contact with an infected individual who isn’t associated with the Lions but hasn’t yet tested positive. Stafford could be cleared by this coming Sunday’s game at the division-rival Minnesota Vikings as long as he reports no symptoms and consistently tests negative through the midweek.

Detroit fell to 3-4 overall with last weekend’s 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Stafford has completed 61.4% of his passes this season with 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Per ESPNESPN stats, he’s 17th in the NFL with a total QBR of 65.6.

“There’s no need for us to shut down the facility,” coach Matt Patricia explained to reporters. “There’s no need for any of that, as far as our situation. I can’t speak to the future. I think that right now, everybody across the country, especially in Michigan right now, and the cases going up, really no one knows what the next day is going to look like. “We just have to do the best we can to stay safe today.”

Veteran Chase Daniel and second-year pro David Blough were used during practice without Stafford available. It’s unknown who would start against Minnesota if Stafford is unable to play.