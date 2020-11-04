Kurt Capewell sparks Queensland Maroons fightback with super try assist, AJ Brimson

A bit of individual brilliance from Queensland’s 18th man Kurt Capewell proved a pivotal moment for the Maroons in their 18-14 win in Game One against NSW.

With Queensland trailing 10-0 to the Blues at halftime, they needed a quick response in the second term, and 10 minutes after the break they got just that.

And it came from the most unlikely source, in a man that wasn’t even initially in the starting 17.

Capewell made his way into the side with the late omission of teammate Brenko Lee after he re-injured his calf while warming up for the State of Origin opener at Adelaide Oval.

Capewell makes a linebreak and puts in a perfect kick (Nine)

Capewell then made the most of his opportunity on the night on the fourth tackle in the 50th minute.

As the Maroons spread the ball wide and had NSW on their heels, Capewell planted a monster palm on Clint Gutherson to scamper into space, before putting in a perfect kick on the outside of his boot for Queensland fullback AJ Brimson to run onto and score a much-needed try.

“The bounce from heaven!” Nine rugby league commentator Ray Warren said.

“That try was five sets of six in the making. Brilliant stuff,” Phil Gould added.

AJ Brimson of the Maroons celebrates with team mates (Getty images)

Queensland legend Billy Slater described Capewell’s deft kick as “unorthodox” but was also in awe of the effort.

But Eighth Immortal and Blues great Andrew Johns said he wasn’t quite deserving of his kicking licence just yet.

“He can stay in the queue – he’s not getting one [a kicking licence],” Johns said in jest.

The try was a huge turning point for the Maroons, with Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster scoring two more in the second half to give Queensland the lead.

Blues star Josh Addo-Carr scored with five minutes to go to make the Maroons sweat, but the Queenslanders held on to clinch Game One.

After the game, Capewell spoke to Nine about his flashy play which sparked the Maroons comeback.

“It was good. Lucky to get the break and then AJ backing up on the inside,” Capewell said.

When asked about this neat kick that bounced right into Brimson’s lap, Capewell was humble in his summation of the highlight.

“It’s one of those skills that you never forget from when you’re a kid. I’d back myself every day of the week,” he said.