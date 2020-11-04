Koodo to raise connection fee to $45 on November 6

Koodo is the latest Canadian carrier set to raise its connection fee.
According to documents obtained by , Koodo’s connection fee will jump to $45 starting November 6th. Currently, Koodo charges a $40 connection fee.
Koodo joins Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin Mobile and Freedom in raising the connection fee, although it’s worth noting Freedom only increased the fee to $30. Everyone else is at $45. As for Koodo’s parent carrier, Telus, it remains unclear if the carrier will also raise its connection fee — chances are it will, and likely on November 6th as well.
The document notes that the increased connection fee will help Koodo deliver in-store experiences, maintain its network and more.
Those who really want to avoid paying more can activate online, where Koodo waives the connection fee. The benefit to an in-store activation is that a Koodo employee is there to help with the activation, whether that’s setting up the phone or completing the plan activation.
While that service may not be valuable to everyone, some people do appreciate the help. Still, $45 is a steep ask for many people, especially with how often these fees increase.