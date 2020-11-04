Kerry Washington & More Stars Urge “Count Every Vote” Amid Election

With the winner of the 2020 presidential election still up in the air, celebrities are here to remind you: it isn’t over until every vote is counted.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, citizens around the U.S. awaited the results of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, as the clock struck midnight on the west coast, there was no clear victor—because some votes had not yet been tallied. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, constituents have cast their ballots both in person and by mail-in ballot. As a result, some swing states, including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, have not yet declared a winner, leaving the American public—and people around the world watching—on the edge of their seats. While some ballots remain uncounted and the race up in the air, celebrities have taken to social media with a unified message.

“#CountEveryVote,” Kerry Washington tweeted while re-sharing a tweet from Stacey Abrams which read, “Keep calm. Be patient. Allow local elections officials to do their jobs. What is most important isn’t the speed of the count; it’s that every eligible vote is counted. Americans made their voices heard in record numbers, and their votes must be counted.”