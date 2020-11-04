Kanye West Accepts Losing Presidential Election, Hints He’ll Be Running Again In 2024

Kanye West experienced a few firsts Tuesday. He revealed it was his first time voting for president of the United States and surprised no one when he revealed he voted for himself.

He also experienced his first loss in a presidential race. After garnering an estimated 50,000 votes, Kanye West seemingly accepted that his shot at the White House (for 2020 at least) is long gone.

Ye tweeted a graphic of what appears to be his silhouette against a map of the U.S. with the words, “WELP KANYE 2024,” teasing another presidential run in four years.

To be clear, it was understood that Kanye’s shot at winning the presidential election was non-existent, especially considering he failed to get on the ballot in multiple states, including South Carolina, where he held his first presidential rally.

Take a look at some of the rally’s highlights below:

Despite reports that GOP operatives were helping Kanye’s campaign, further fueling rumors that his political stint was to divide the vote in favor of his friend Donald Trump. Kanye marched on.

He celebrated when he thought he had an early lead in the state of Kentucky, only to find out the numbers he shared were false.

Despite all the ups and down in Ye’s campaign, it looks like he’s willing to do it again in four years. Maybe Kanye will file early the next time.

