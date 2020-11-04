John Legend Blasts Rapper For Supporting Trump: They’re In The Sunken Place!!

John Legend has spoken out against rappers who support Donald Trump, accusing them of being in “the sunken place.”

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said Monday night. “Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

He continued, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they’ve even founded a new super group. It’s called the Sunken Place. Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says,” Legend said.

TOY WEDDING AT THE LEGEND HOUSEHOLD

“Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch,” he continued.

“The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward. And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure. We need a president we can trust.”