John Legend Blasts Rapper For Supporting Trump: They’re In The Sunken Place!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

John Legend has spoken out against rappers who support Donald Trump, accusing them of being in “the sunken place.”

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said Monday night. “Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

He continued, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they’ve even founded a new super group. It’s called the Sunken Place. Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says,” Legend said.

