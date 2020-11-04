Jets GM Joe Douglas backs Adam Gase and Sam Darnold, but here’s why that doesn’t matter much

Joe Douglas provided a classic example of reading between the (yard) lines.

The Jets GM fielded questions from New York media on Tuesday, about a half hour after a quiet NFL trade deadline in which the biggest news made was Quinnen Williams trolling Jets fans about an hour before the deadline hit. Douglas’ Jets are a topic of national conversation, if only for for their race to a winless season to secure the No. 1 overall pick, where Trevor Lawrence awaits.

Still, the Jets are a decidedly unsexy 0-8, and Adam Gase (and Sam Darnold, to a lesser extent) has done little to inspire hope and confidence for the future. That’s why eyebrows were raised when Douglas levied a vote of confidence for both.

“I’m going through and thinking of everything I can do to try to help Adam. And the goal is to get this fixed together,” Douglas said, via NJ.com. “… My focus is helping Adam solve the problem and work together to do it. And so obviously, I think we’re all confident in our abilities, but I’m focused to solve these problems with Adam.”

And on Darnold:

“My thoughts on Sam are the same now as they were — that Sam’s an ultra-talented quarterback, and I just can’t say enough about his grit and his toughness,” Douglas said. “Ultimately, I have to do a better job of putting talent around Sam, and we have to develop some kind of continuity within the offense moving forward.

“I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback and our quarterback for the future.”

If you don’t have Google Translate handy, this is classic GM-speak. Move along. Nothing to see here.

The Jets have an unconventional power structure in that both the head coach and GM report to the owner, rather than the coach reporting to the GM. Plainly put, Douglas isn’t overstepping his boundaries by publicly endorsing the firing of his head coach (and a man at least partially responsible for his hire). He’s also not going to throw his (current) franchise quarterback under the bus in the same breath. It would be dumb.

Not to mention, Douglas has done this song and dance with Jets players in the past, and you don’t have to go far to find it. In February, Douglas was definitive in his want of safety Jamal Adams: “The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Douglas said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Adams was shipped to the Seahawks in July.

At the moment, the Jets are making a beeline for the No. 1 overall pick, where Lawrence will be ripe for the picking. If Darnold miraculously pushes the Jets to an 8-8 record, then they won’t have much of a choice for quarterback in the draft. But that’s not happening, and there’s a lot of season left to go, even if it’s already felt like an eternity for Jets fans.

Whichever way you slice it, it’s veteran GM-speak from a second-year GM. Gotta respect it.