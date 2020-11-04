Jeremy Cameron trade update: GWS Giants, Geelong Cats stall

LIVE BLOG: AFL TRADES

The playing future of GWS forward Jeremy Cameron is no closer to being solved after trade negotiations broke down between the Giants and Cats.

Cameron, 27, nominated the Cats as his destination for season 2021 before the Giants matched Geelong’s offer for the forward.

Geelong had reportedly tabled the GWS forward a five-year deal worth around $900,000 per season.

The Giants’ decision to match Geelong’s bid forced the clubs into trade negotiations which have stalled while GWS attempt to convince the two-time All-Australian to stay, according to 7News’ AFL journalist Tom Browne.

Jeremy Cameron (Getty)

“The Giants aren’t talking to Geelong, which is frustrating the Cats,” Browne told Triple M.

“The Giants are holding their ground, saying: ‘We have matched the bid and we will try and convince Jeremy to stay in the meantime.’

And while the Giants woo Cameron to turn his back on a trade, rival clubs have started to circle, ready to pounce if the star forward’s deal with the Cats collapses.

Fox Footy is reporting that Essendon, North Melbourne and Adelaide are ready to begin negotiations with the Giants should Geelong’s offer fall through.

Cameron has played a total of 171 games for the Giants since making his debut in 2012. He won the Coleman Medal in 2019 and has kicked 427 goals for the club.