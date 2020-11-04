Jeffree Star’s Ex Andre Marhold and Bobby Lytes Further Fuel Romance Rumors With New Outings

Instagram

It seems like Jeffree Star‘s ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold is indeed moving on with Bobby Lytes. Following his nasty split from the YouTube star, Andre took to his Instagram account to treat his followers to some pictures of him hanging out with the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star.

In one picture that he shared on the photo-sharing platform, Andre was seen sipping drink while sitting by the pool. Bobby, meanwhile, showed his back to the camera as he was enjoying his time in the pool. “MIA was fun!!! Def not worried about no,” so Andre captioned the photo.

He also posted another snap, but this time it was taken at night. The two were seen going color-coordinated in black outfits for the outing. “Talk y’all shyt or show …..either way,” he said in the caption. Bobby reacted to the post with a single red heart emoji, which further fueled speculations that they might be in a romantic relationship.

Bobby also took to his own page to share a picture of them hanging out at the pool. Instead of addressing the relationship between him and Andre, the reality TV star made use of the post to urge his followers to vote in the presidential election which took place on November 3, saying, “I hope all ya mothaf**kas talking s**t went out and VOTED today!!!”

The pair first sparked dating rumors after they were seen having flirty dinner on October 25. The pair got cozy with each other while dining out together. In footage of the outing, Andre and Bobby appeared to be all over each other as they only talked to each other. At one point, the TV star put his hand on Andre’s face while Andre spoke close to the reality TV star.

Jeffree himself hinted that he already found not only one but two new men after breaking up with Andre. On Monday, October 19, he posted several footage of him spending quality time with his new baes. In one picture, one man in a pink fur robe could be seen staring into the distance in what looked like the balcony of Jeffree’s house. “Good morning,” so the beauty guru wrote in the caption of the picture. The said man also took to his own account to post a photo of him posing in the same place, offering his followers a side profile of himself.

Jeffree and Andre called it quits in September with the former accusing his ex of stealing his stuff before leaving the house. Andre, however, denied ever taking the YouTube personality’s stuff without his permission and alleged that Jeffree paid him to be his fake boyfriend. Insisting that he only took the ones that Jeffree bought for him, the athlete said, “I took everything he bought me along with the money he gave me and left.”

He continued, “Not even an hour later I see him claiming that I stole a Louis Vuitton bag from his house which I didn’t. I have my own things and would never steal from someone in my life.”