Jacqueline Fernandez shares a picture of her nutrition-rich breakfast

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in an exciting space on the work front. She is currently in Dalhousie shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She also signed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in which she’ll share the screen with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

While the actress is leading quite a hectic life, she doesn’t let that come in the way of fitness Jacqueline took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture of her nutrition-rich breakfast. Her caption for the picture read, “Kickstarting my day with this #superfood detox breakfast… strawberry chia seed pudding, orange+ginger +acv immunity shot.” Take a look at her post below.

Truly the complete breakfast isn’t it?