J Balvin Opens Up About His Struggle With ‘Anxiety and Some Depression’ in Tearful Video

Following his absence from social media for a few days, the 35-year-old Colombian star takes to his Instagram account to get real and show his ‘fragile and vulnerable’ side to his fans.

J Balvin bares his vulnerable side with millions of his followers. Having been absent from social media for a few days, the “Mi Gente” hitmaker returned with a confession about his mental health as he shared his struggle with “anxiety and some depression” via a tearful video.

On Tuesday, November 3, the 35-year-old Colombian star took to Instagram Story to reveal why he had recently been away from his online platform. “Like any human being, I’ve had some challenges,” he explained in Spanish in the clip. “This time it’s anxiety and some depression.”

“I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect,” the reggaeton singer, whose real name Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, went on sharing his thoughts with fans and followers. “I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you.”

Despite the struggle, Balvin managed to offer his gratitude to his devotees who remain connected. “Soon, the storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all,” he then assured that he will be able to overcome this ordeal. “I’m not here to act but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”

The two-time Grammy nominee, who revealed that he contracted coronavirus in mid-August, concluded his emotional message by signing off using his name. “I love you all. Jose,” he told his followers while making a peace sign gesture with his right hand.

Balvin has been open about his mental health struggles. Back in November 2019, he shared in an Instagram video, “Anxiety and depression are a reality, perhaps it is part of my mission on earth to talk about things that few accept.” He closed it with a positive message by stating, “And simply accepting that I am human like everyone else.”

Balvin’s outspokenness about the issue has even offered comfort for fellow singer Camila Cabello. In his TIME 100 profile, the “Senorita” songstress spilled, “During a period of intense anxiety, I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world.”