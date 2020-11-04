Ingram Micro and Promark Team to Create New Emerging Business Group

Article content continued

“Bringing these two teams together is a sales power play for emerging vendors and tech innovators who are serious about establishing and scaling their success in the IT channel,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, U.S. Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “The synergies gained will bring an unbeatable and sustainable business advantage to emerging vendors and tech innovators across the U.S., and serve as a funnel of knowledge and growing opportunity for our mutual channel partners focused on cybersecurity, data center and adjacent technologies.”

To learn more about the value of doing business with Ingram Micro, vendors and channel partners are encouraged to attend the virtual Ingram Micro Global ONE Experience taking place this week. https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/one

Supporting statements:

“Our relationship with Ingram Micro has been instrumental in growing our business to become the industry leader in vulnerability management. We look forward to our continued, mutual success.” – Terry Dolce, SVP Operations, Global Business Development and Channels, Tenable

“Ingram Micro’s EBG team continues to exceed our expectations and has helped ENET’s business grow exponentially since entering 2 tier distribution. We would not be where we are today without the dedication, focus, and support of the team.” – Gerry Goris, Director of Channel Sales, ENET

“Ingram Micro’s EBG team has opened up new opportunities for us to get in front of the right partner communities, expand our reach and grow Bitdefender’s brand.” – Samantha Sisk, Distribution Manager, Bitdefender