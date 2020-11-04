Hundreds across Boston demand officials to ‘count every vote’

Hundreds gathered across Boston Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and claims of victory as a slow and shaky election lurches on.
The afternoon saw a “Count Every Vote” rally on Boston Common. It was one of many across the country as the nation waited for results from a handful of critical battleground states.
In a separate event hours later, hundreds marched from Nubian Square to Copley Square to “demand an end to undemocratic attacks on our elections, in a grassroots effort to fight Trump and demand officials count every vote.” The march was organized by Boston Socialist Alternative, Freedom Fighters Coalition, and Sunrise Movement Boston.