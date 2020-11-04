Hundreds across Boston demand officials to ‘count every vote’

Hundreds gathered across Boston Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and claims of victory as a slow and shaky election lurches on.

The afternoon saw a “Count Every Vote” rally on Boston Common. It was one of many across the country as the nation waited for results from a handful of critical battleground states.

A Count Every Vote rally was held at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common Wednesday afternoon. The crowd listens to a speaker. —John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

Donna Small of Boston leaned against her husband, Dan Goldberg as they listened to a speaker. —Jessica Rinaldi / Boston Globe

Two women carry an American flag through the rally. —John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

A woman holds a sign at the Boston Common rally. —Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

Senator Ed Markey, who was just reelected the night before, speaks during the rally against US President Donald Trump’s threat to contest the election results. —Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

A cardboard statue of a woman wearing a mask that says ‘fight don’t starve’ was on display at the rally. —Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

In a separate event hours later, hundreds marched from Nubian Square to Copley Square to “demand an end to undemocratic attacks on our elections, in a grassroots effort to fight Trump and demand officials count every vote.” The march was organized by Boston Socialist Alternative, Freedom Fighters Coalition, and Sunrise Movement Boston.

Hundreds marched from Nubian Square to Copley Square on Wednesday night. —Erin Clark / Boston Globe

Bia Mazhar lifts up her fist while leading a chant with other demonstrators. —Erin Clark / Boston Globe

A demonstrator calls out during a chant. —Erin Clark / Boston Globe

Protesters demanded “an end to undemocratic attacks on our elections, in a grassroots effort to fight Trump and demand officials count every vote.” —Erin Clark / Boston Globe

A protester holds a sign that says “This isn’t a movie / Stop watching / Start mobilizing”. —Erin Clark / Boston Globe