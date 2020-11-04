Hulu Just Gave the Ax to Another Show

Your streaming options are about to get (a little) less spooky on Hulu.

After two seasons on air, the service has canceled Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King’s stories, according to Variety. Season two starred Mean Girls alum Lizzy Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King’s Misery.

Fans know that the fictional Maine town the show was set in was inspired by Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. And that season one starred another lineup of actors who know how to keep us on edge: Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn.

Despite the cancellation, King fans will be delighted to know more of his work will soon be adapted. J.J. Abrams, who served as an executive producer on Castle Rock, is teaming up with HBO Max for Overlook, a new series inspired by The Shining.