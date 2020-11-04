How to order Aadhaar PVC card online

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has introduced a new format of Aadhar card called Aadhaar PVC card. The new format of Aadhaar card is a pocket size card similar to ATM or visiting cards. The newest format of Aadhaar Card is PVC-based that has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

The Aadhaar PVC card can be ordered online via UIDAI’s official website using 12-digit Aadhaar Number, 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) or 28-digit Enrolment ID (EID). Also, any family member can order the PVC card for the entire family.

Infographics:



Aadhaar PVC card features

Good print quality

Durable

Enhanced security features

Instant offline verification by QR Code

Compact size that fits in wallet

In this guide we will tell you how to order an Aadhaar PVC Card online. Follow our step-by-step guide:

1. Open https://uidai.gov.in/ on your phone or PC



2. Under Get Aadhaar section, click on Order Aadhaar PVC Card



3. Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number, 16 digit Virtual ID (VID) or 28 digit Enrolment ID (EID)



4. Fill in Security Code and click on Send OTP button

In case your phone number is not registered with Aadhaar, then select My Mobile number is not a registered checkbox and then enter a non-registered phone number to receive OTP.

5. Enter OTP and click on Submit button



6. At the next screen, check all the necessary details on Aadhar card and click on Make Payment button



7. Choose a payment mode from — Cards, UPI or Net Banking and make the payment



8. After the payment process is complete, download the Acknowledgement Slip for future reference.



Note: Aadhaar PVC Card costs Rs 50 per card and there’s no limit on number of orders

