Hayward wants out of Celtics contract for 2020-21 season?

Gordon Hayward’s tenure in Boston has been less than ideal, to say the least. The 30-year-old’s career in green started off with a gruesome, season-ending injury in 2017 and he never has returned to the player he once was with the Utah Jazz.

Hayward’s future with the Celtics is getting foggier by the day, and although he can earn $34.1 million next season by opting into the final year of his contract, it appears he may want out of Boston.

Many assumed the former All-Star would stay with the Celtics in light of inconsistencies that have prevented him from reaching his full potential, but Ryen Russillo of The Ringer reported Wednesday that Hayward “does want out” of the final year of his deal.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks recently reported that Hayward was considering opting out of his current deal in order to search for a long-term contract with a new club. It’s not surprising the veteran is in search of a new deal — teams may be more restricted in the future given the implications from the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 draft class is projected to be star-studded.

It’s also possible that Hayward just wants a change of location. He’s become the C’s fourth option behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, who were strong for Boston last season.

While he could opt out, Hayward also has been the subject of trade rumors and recent reports have linked him to the Pacers, who “continue to have interest” in the native of Indiana.