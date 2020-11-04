Gwyneth Paltrow’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Ouija Board and Toilet Paper

Instagram

The Goop founder has a portal into the spirit world and an expensive toilet paper made of bamboo among the expensive items in her annual holiday gift guide.

–

Gwyneth Paltrow has included a $1,995 (£1,500) Ouija Board on her annual GOOP holiday guide.

The “Iron Man” actress and lifestyle guru has unveiled her latest collection of recommended gifts and it includes expensive toilet paper and a portal into the spirit world.

A statement on her brand’s website suggest the items “meet the needs of today: less travel and more snacks, self-care, and booze. And yes, puzzles galore.”

The Ouija Board offers “hand-poured, glitter-bombed acrylic” while the washroom product, called No.2 toilet paper – priced at $34 (£27) – is “Toilet paper with a conscience (it’s made of 100% sustainable bamboo), an eye for style (note the chic dark floral packaging), and a silky, smooth texture that’s gentle on skin.”

Her now infamous This Smells Like My Vagina Candle, which Paltrow launched at the beginning of the year, is also on the list, as is a $210 (£162) Batard Bread lamp, made from actual bread, coated in resin.

Among the most expensive items is the “tree house of the future” – at $110,000 (£85,000) – and a copy of the limited edition coffee table book Lunar Rock Edition of Norman Mailer’s MoonFire, which comes with a meteorite, for $275,000 (£212,000).

After her vagina candle became a viral sensation, the actress came up with another quirky scented product dubbed This Smells Like My Orgasm. The description read, “A fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”