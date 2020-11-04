Gritty for president? Flyers’ mascot gets write-in vote in New Jersey

Gritty for president? At least one voter in New Jersey thinks it’s a good idea.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot earned a write-in vote in Burlington County, N.J., which borders Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia.

It’s not the first time that the NHL’s favorite mascot — which, yes, Gritty won via voting among both NHL players and fans alike — has earned votes in U.S. elections.

During mid-term elections in 2018, Gritty received write-in votes for a number of New Jersey offices, including a seat in Congress and for sheriff in Camden County. According to Philly Voice, he also earned votes in Pennsylvania’s Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. In his home county of Philadelphia, he earned 43 votes, including 12 for the 2nd District state Senate and two for U.S. Senate.

The Flyers also dropped this nugget during a game against the Coyotes two days after Election Day in 2018: Gritty received write-in votes in 46 states.

While Burlington County’s write-ins were made public (the vote totals were not), other counties in New Jersey did have write-in votes in the hundreds — and Pennsylvania is still counting — so there could be a few more votes for Gritty out there.