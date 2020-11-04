Google’s Messages app now lets you schedule your text messages

Google rolled out a new feature in the Google Messages app last week, allowing users to declutter their inbox by categorizing messages. The search giant has now started pushing another new feature via a server-side update.

As spotted by Twitter user Sai Reddy, the Google Messages app now offers a “Schedule Message” feature, allowing users to schedule text messages quickly. To schedule a text in Google Messages, you will have to press and hold the Send button. Once the schedule message option pops up on your screen, you can choose to send the message “Later today, 6:00 pm,” “Later tonight, 9:00 pm,” or “Tomorrow, 8:00 am.”

Finally Google Messages added “Schedule message” 📅🕛 feature. Put some text in draft, tap and hold send button “schedule message” option will popup. Previously used to get and option to add subject for mms now it moved to 3 dot menu @9to5Google @SkylledDev @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/iMNoSt3hLu — Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) November 4, 2020

You can also select a custom date and time for sending the message by tapping on the “Select date and time” option. Once you have set a time, all you need to do is tap on the Save button. As can be seen in the screenshots above, a clock icon will appear next to all your scheduled messages. You can tap on any of your scheduled messages to update the message, delete it, or send it right away.

Currently, it appears that the new feature has been enabled only for a small number of users. In the coming weeks, however, we expect the ability to schedule messages to become more widely available.