Glenn Close’s Terrifying Joe Biden Costume

Moral of the story: Follow Glenn Close on Instagram and you will be in for some low-key terrifying surprises.
Glenn Close is somewhat a total and complete acting icon*.
Her Instagram is also somewhat and completely iconic.
Whether she is posting pictures of her beloved troll doll.
Or giving you tips on how to make your own homemade Cruella de Vil.
But a specific post of hers has caught my eye in a more darksided way.
Exactly what you needed: Glenn Close with a freakishly lifelike Joe Biden mask.
The aviators really were a specific and especially disturbing touch.
So yeah, I had to see it, so you do too.
