Gilbert or Rush to start at QB for Cowboys vs. Steelers

Gilbert, 29, has never started an NFL game. However, he’s appeared in six games — three for the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and three for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The SMU product has completed 2-of-6 passes for 40 yards and has rushed for three yards.

Dallas is in the same situation with Rush, who also has never started an NFL game. The 26-year-old has appeared in just five games for the Cowboys since 2017, completing 1-of-3 passes for two yards and rushing for 13.

Rush has more experience with Kellen Moore’s offense, but the Cowboys reportedly are “leaning towards” starting Gilbert on Sunday.

For the first five games of the season, Dallas had one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Dak Prescott. When he suffered a season-ending injury, he was replaced by Andy Dalton, who has not played well. Dalton was knocked out by a concussion and now has COVID-19. DiNucci was the third-string quarterback, and now either Gilbert or Rush will be No. 4.