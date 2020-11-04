Gibraltar is now an observing member of the Global Blockchain Business Council By Cointelegraph

Gibraltar is now an observing member of the Global Blockchain Business Council
The Government of Gibraltar has announced its official appointment as an observing member of the Global Blockchain Business Council, or GBBC. It will be working alongside blockchain industry leaders from more than 50 countries.
According to the announcement, Gibraltar expects to promote adoption across the British Overseas Territory and will consult widely to address topics such as regulation and education with business leaders and lawmakers to make the country a a “friendly-one for blockchain.”
