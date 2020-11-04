Garrett Hedlund Seeks Treatment Following Secret DUI Arrest

WENN

The ‘Tron: Legacy’ actor is rumored to seek treatment after his secret arrest for driving under the influence is revealed ahead of his court hearing on November 25.

–

Actor Garrett Hedlund is in a “great place” as he prepares for fatherhood after seeking treatment following a secret DUI arrest at the start of 2020, according to his representative.

The “Tron: Legacy” star, who is expecting his first child with actress Emma Roberts, hit headlines on Wednesday (04Nov20), when it was revealed he had been taken into custody by U.S. authorities on 24 January.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hedlund was booked for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, but he managed to strike a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid any jail time.

Instead, he agreed to complete a 30-day residential treatment programme, and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counselling programme, as part of his 36 month probation.

He was also ordered to attend 30 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and perform 100 hours of community service, and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car to monitor his blood alcohol levels and prevent him from operating the vehicle while under the influence.

Hedlund’s spokesperson has since confirmed the arrest, telling the outlet, “When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

A court hearing relating to the case is due to take place on 25 November.

Hedlund was previously busted by police in Idaho back in 2006, when he was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The actor, now 36, will welcome a baby boy with Roberts at the end of the year.

The couple has been dating since the spring of 2019.