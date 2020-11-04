Garoppolo gathering opinions before deciding on ankle surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could miss the remainder of the season after suffering a new, worse ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend. All-Pro tight end George Kittle also could miss the remainder of the season with a foot fracture, which means San Francisco’s chances of making the playoffs are slim.

Despite the playoff odds, Garoppolo still is gathering multiple opinions from medical professionals before deciding on whether or not to undergo ankle surgery, which would end his season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“When you have those high ankle sprains, you reinjure them a lot,” Shanahan said, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “But it was different the way that he did it, so it’s basically doing it all over again in a different way. … Whatever’s best for him, long term, is obviously what we’ll decide on. But if he does need the surgery, then it’ll be all year; if not, then hoping six weeks, get a chance to get back at the end.”

Garoppolo is expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss San Francisco’s next three games against the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. With a 4-4 record, those games could determine whether or not the 49ers make the playoffs … and things aren’t looking up for Shanahan’s team.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens is set to start on Thursday against Green Bay, and it won’t be easy for him to take down Aaron Rodgers and the 5-2 Packers.

If San Francisco loses its next three games, dropping to 4-7 on the campaign, it would make sense for Garoppolo to opt for surgery instead of continuing to play with the possibility of injuring himself even more.