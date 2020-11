From Auburn Tigers head football coach to U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville has had quite a ride.

Tuberville won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday, beating out incumbent Doug Jones.

“I’ll be guided by conservative values and vote for a majority of the people of the state of Alabama,” Tuberville said during his victory speech.

Tuberville, who ran on the Republican ticket, received a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence to congratulate him on the win.