Filmfare Spotlight: Ali Fazal talks about Mirzapur, Hollywood and marriage plans with Richa Chadha

















We saw him in a cameo in 3 Idiots and that was just the small start to a big career for our next guest, Ali Fazal. The actor, who has not only made a mark with films like Fukrey, Victoria and Abdul and Death in the Nile, is also a big OTT sensation with shows like Bang Baaja Baaraat and the widely popular Mirzapur.

Guddu Bhaiya, as people address him now, Ali Fazal has had one of the most interesting career graphs that have led him to Hollywood. He’s worked with bigwigs like Dame Judy Dench, Gal Gadot, Russel Brand, Armie Hammer and many more. Ali also found love on the sets of Fukrey where he met his lady love and now fiancé Richa Chadha. The two share an impeccable bond and were to tie the knot this summer but the lockdown delayed their wedding.

Speaking of all this, from his road to Hollywood, massive OTT success and his marriage plans, Ali talks to our Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani on today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight. Watch him get candid and make some fun revelations in the full episode.