Falcons’ Takk McKinley insults own production after Atlanta fails to trade pass-rusher

Fantasy football has everyone thinking they can be an NFL general manager, so Falcons’ pass-rusher Takk McKinley decided to get in on the act of critiquing his own non-trade.

McKinley was a candidate to be traded ahead of the NFL’s Tuesday deadline with Atlanta off to a 2-6 start to the season and the pass-rusher in the final year of his rookie deal. But the trade deadline came and went with McKinley still a Falcon. He took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to question that decision.

“These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley wrote. “The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

McKinley capped off the tweet with three clown emojis.

The Falcons selected McKinley with the 26th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He was viewed as an athletic pass-rusher who could grow into a lesser version of outside linebackers such as DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller. In a pass-happy NFL, a team can never have too many edge rushers.

But McKinley hasn’t developed as Atlanta would’ve hoped. He had 6.0 sacks as a rookie and 7.0 in his second year, but that number declined to 3.5 in 2019 and 1.0 so far in 2020. McKinley rarely makes an impact outside the occasional meeting with the quarterback, putting up pedestrian tackle totals each year of his career.

A situational pass-rush specialist in the final year of his deal has no value for a non-playoff team, so if McKinley is relaying accurate trading possibilities, it’s odd that the Falcons didn’t pull the trigger on a Tuesday deal. But in part because of COVID-19 protocols, deals were down overall this season, and there’s a chance that discussions about trading such picks for McKinley never progressed into outright offers.

McKinley will finish out the season for a team he’s hoped to be traded from in back-to-back seasons. The Falcons host the Broncos on Sunday in Week 9. If McKinley keeps his general manager hat on a bit longer, he’ll realize that to sign a good free-agent deal, his production might need to pick up down the stretch.