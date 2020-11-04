Falcons’ McKinley to be held ‘accountable’ for trade tweets

Interim coach Raheem Morris, who replaced the ousted Dan Quinn, was none too happy with the former first-round pick while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

“Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it,” Morris said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. “That’s with him missing today and all of the things he’s missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with. You have to deal with it as an organization. You have to hit him right in the face.”

McKinley has dealt with a lingering groin injury this fall and was held out of last Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers presumably so Atlanta could try to trade him after the club declined the fifth-year option on his contract.

After notching 13 sacks across his first two seasons, McKinley tallied 3.5 last season and has only one quarterback takedown across four games this year.

The Falcons improved to 2-6 overall with a 25-17 win over Carolina and play the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday ahead of the bye week.