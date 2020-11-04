Facebook now says it will label posts from presidential candidates and "other individuals,quot; who declare premature victory in individual states or overall (Karissa Bell/Engadget)

Karissa Bell / Engadget:
Facebook now says it will label posts from presidential candidates and “other individuals,rdquo; who declare premature victory in individual states or overall — Election night ended the way many experts predicted it might: with several races too close to call and President Donald Trump claiming victory anyway.
