Facebook clarifies its rules and says it will allow premature victory declarations in individual states but will prohibit for overall elections (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook clarifies its rules and says it will allow premature victory declarations in individual states but will prohibit for overall elections — Facebook Inc. has clarified its rules and said it won’t flag President Trump or any other individual who declares victory for a candidate in battleground states before votes are counted.
