Facebook clarifies its rules and says it will allow premature victory declarations in individual states but will prohibit for overall elections (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wall Street Journal:

Facebook clarifies its rules and says it will allow premature victory declarations in individual states but will prohibit for overall elections  —  Facebook Inc. has clarified its rules and said it won’t flag President Trump or any other individual who declares victory for a candidate in battleground states before votes are counted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR