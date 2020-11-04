Exclusive: Here are two people Ali Fazal loves to stalk on social media

Mirzapur’s Guddu Bhaiya, Ali Fazal is creating waves with his performances, not only in India but in Hollywood too. His last release, Death in the Nile has an ensemble that includes Gal Gadot, Russel Brand, Armie Hammer and more and has garnered great reviews. Ali is now busy promoting the new season of Mirzapur that is winning hearts across the country.

In the latest episode of Filmfare Spotlight, host Rahul Gangwani asked him about some of his social media habits. When quizzed about who he stalks the most on Instagram, he instantly took Shah Rukh Khan’s name. Then after a few seconds of thought, he smiled and took his fiancé Richa Chadha’s name, indicating he’s quite the stalker boyfriend.

